Intel’s (INTC) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $45.64 on Monday. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 844,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $50,547,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.