Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -2.29

Press coverage about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a news impact score of -2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the chip maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Intel’s ranking:

INTC opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

