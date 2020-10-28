Insula Hits Market Cap of $45,082.21 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Insula has traded down 88.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Insula token can now be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a market cap of $45,082.21 and approximately $1,967.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00101639 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000727 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00020706 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00043683 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

ISLA is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,984 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Buying and Selling Insula

Insula can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

