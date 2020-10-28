Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Trading 10.5% Higher

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s share price traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.95. 4,792,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,357% from the average session volume of 195,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Insignia Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 31.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular sold 225,000 shares of Insignia Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,357,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,616.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,128 shares of company stock valued at $18,394. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

