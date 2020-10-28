Inphi (IPHI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.23. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. On average, analysts expect Inphi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of IPHI opened at $113.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -72.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.