Innovative Designs Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innovative Designs Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVDN opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. Innovative Designs has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

Get Innovative Designs alerts:

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Innovative Designs had a negative net margin of 228.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%.

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and INSULTEX house wrap products for the building construction industry.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.