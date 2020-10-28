Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$27.00 at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.96.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$24.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.97 and a one year high of C$26.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.86.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$150.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares in the company, valued at C$29,280,395.90.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

