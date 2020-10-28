Information Services (ISV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Information Services (TSE:ISV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$30.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.80 million.

Get Information Services alerts:

ISV opened at C$18.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.21. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$12.02 and a twelve month high of C$19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $323.75 million and a P/E ratio of 17.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISV. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on Information Services from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Information Services from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.