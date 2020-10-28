Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $30.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

