Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.42

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

