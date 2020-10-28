Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.17.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.16 and a quick ratio of 19.64.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $33,714,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $24,693,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $9,839,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $7,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

