Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

Stock analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.62% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.
Imperial Oil stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -648.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $27.43.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.