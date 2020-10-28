Imperial Oil (IMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion.

IMO opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

