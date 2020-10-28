iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.11. iMedia Brands shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

IMBI has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.81. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 145.83%. The company had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo acquired 256,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth $146,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 16.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

