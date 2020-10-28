IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMRA. Citigroup upgraded shares of IMARA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IMARA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMARA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of IMARA stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. IMARA has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $62.71.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMARA will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMARA Company Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

