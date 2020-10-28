Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $198.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

