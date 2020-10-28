IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $443.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $444.96.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $1,047,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $6,966,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

