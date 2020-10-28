IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 341.8% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
IDXAF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.28.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile
Read More: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.