IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 341.8% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

IDXAF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

