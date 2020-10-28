ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $218.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICON Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of ICON Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ICON Public currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.45.

ICLR opened at $187.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.86 and a 200-day moving average of $175.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $215.29.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 93,821.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,066,000 after buying an additional 2,010,596 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,107,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,517,000 after buying an additional 246,317 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,570,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,592,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,914,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

