ICON Public Limited Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for ICON Public in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $6.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.45.

ICLR stock opened at $187.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $215.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.92.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 40.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in ICON Public by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

