Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.96%.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn acquired 202,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.32 per share, with a total value of $10,000,024.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,024.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.1% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 205,063,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,943,521,000 after buying an additional 8,013,676 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 1,244.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 73,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 67,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 30.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 49.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 50,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

