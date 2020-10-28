Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hutchison China MediTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Hutchison China MediTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hutchison China MediTech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hutchison China MediTech has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 31.0% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

