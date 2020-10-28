Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$4.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HSE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.09.

Shares of TSE HSE opened at C$3.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.13. Husky Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.21 and a 1 year high of C$10.80.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

