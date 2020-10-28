Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSE. National Bank Financial cut Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 price objective on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.09.

Get Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) alerts:

HSE stock opened at C$3.81 on Monday. Husky Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.21 and a twelve month high of C$10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.13.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.