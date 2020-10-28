Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Lifted to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$4.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HSE. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 price target on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. National Bank Financial cut Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.09.

Get Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE HSE opened at C$3.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.13. Husky Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.21 and a 1 year high of C$10.80.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.