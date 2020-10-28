Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Firstegy

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 price target on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.09.

TSE HSE opened at C$3.81 on Monday. Husky Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.21 and a 12 month high of C$10.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

