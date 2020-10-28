Huntsman (HUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUN stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

