Hunter Oil Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Hunter Oil Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.17. Hunter Oil Corp. (HOC.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 520 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $4.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25.

Hunter Oil Corp. (HOC.V) Company Profile (CVE:HOC)

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

