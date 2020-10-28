HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.00

HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 102377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.20 ($0.28).

The stock has a market cap of $32.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.57.

About HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

