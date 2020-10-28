Honye Financial Services (LON:HOYE) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.00

Honye Financial Services Ltd (LON:HOYE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and a PE ratio of -9.30.

Honye Financial Services Company Profile (LON:HOYE)

Honye Financial Services Ltd. intends to seek acquisition opportunities in the financial services and fintech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camana Bay, the Cayman Islands.

