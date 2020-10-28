Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. Hologic has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Hologic by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hologic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.