Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

