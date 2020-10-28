Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Shares of HELE opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.10. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $213.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $42,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,780,087.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $283,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

