Hecla Mining’s (HL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Hecla Mining to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hecla Mining from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.52.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.08 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $208,600.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $450,750.00. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

