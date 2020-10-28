Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.52.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33, a PEG ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $208,600.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $450,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 45,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Hecla Mining by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

