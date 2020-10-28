Head-To-Head Survey: Materion (NYSE:MTRN) versus Shiloh Industries (NYSE:SHLOQ)

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) and Shiloh Industries (OTCMKTS:SHLOQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Materion alerts:

Materion has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiloh Industries has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Materion and Shiloh Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Shiloh Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Materion presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.70%. Given Materion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Materion is more favorable than Shiloh Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Materion and Shiloh Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materion 1.92% 8.25% 5.55% Shiloh Industries -26.13% -161.90% -26.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Materion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Shiloh Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Materion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Shiloh Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Materion and Shiloh Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materion $1.19 billion 0.87 $50.66 million $3.19 15.94 Shiloh Industries $1.05 billion 0.00 -$19.95 million N/A N/A

Materion has higher revenue and earnings than Shiloh Industries.

Summary

Materion beats Shiloh Industries on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment provides copper and nickel products in plate, rod, bar, tube, wire product forms, as well as other customized shapes; thick precision strip products; beryllium hydroxide; and beryllium products, such as beryllium and aluminum metal matrix composites, beryllia ceramics, and bulk metallic glass materials. This segment also produces strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals consisting of precious and base metals electroplated systems, electron beam welded systems, contour profiled systems, and solder-coated metal systems. The Advanced Materials segment provides advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious and non-precious metals, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-fine wires for use in the consumer electronics, industrial components, and telecommunications infrastructure end markets. The Precision Coatings segment produces sputter-coated precision thin film coatings and optical filter materials. Materion Corporation distributes its products through company-owned facilities, and independent distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures lightweight technologies for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. The company offers solution materials, including aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components, such as shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel and seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components comprising cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges. It also provides propulsion systems components consisting of battery boxes and closures, beam axle housings, planetary carriers, clutch housings, transmission gear housings, engine valve covers, valve bodies, rocker arm spacers, heat shields, exhaust manifolds, cones, baffles, muffler shells, engine oil pans, transmission fluid pans, front covers, and transmission covers. In addition, the company produces structural products, such as charger boxes, control boxes, motor housings, battery covers, battery box trays, and battery box rails for electric vehicles. It offers its products under the BlankLight, CastLight, StampLight, and ShilohCore brands. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers. Shiloh Industries, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Valley City, Ohio. On August 30, 2020, Shiloh Industries, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.