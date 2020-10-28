Head-To-Head Survey: Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) and CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) and CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lion and CreditRiskMonitor.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion $3.19 billion 2.12 $189.15 million $0.65 35.69 CreditRiskMonitor.Com $14.50 million 1.77 $220,000.00 N/A N/A

Lion has higher revenue and earnings than CreditRiskMonitor.Com.

Volatility and Risk

Lion has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CreditRiskMonitor.Com has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion and CreditRiskMonitor.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion 8.72% 13.67% 8.11% CreditRiskMonitor.Com 1.31% 7.29% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lion and CreditRiskMonitor.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion 0 0 0 0 N/A CreditRiskMonitor.Com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Lion beats CreditRiskMonitor.Com on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants. It also provides over-the-counter pharmaceuticals comprising analgesics, cold medicine, tonics and nutrients, antidiarrheal drugs, gastrointestinal medicine, eyedrops, gum-disease treatments, analgesics and anti-inflammatory poultices, medicinal skin-care products, and insecticides; and medical/toiletry products that include semi-adhesive cooling pads. In addition, the company offers fabric care products, which comprise laundry detergents, pre-care products, bleaches, fabric softeners, and clothing care agents; and living care products, including dishwashing detergents, household cleaners, and cooking-aid products. Further, it provides direct marketing products, such as supplements and drinks, health and functional food products, hair care products, etc.; gift and channel-specific products comprising gifts, novelties, etc.; chemicals that include fat and oil products, carbon products, surfactants, fatty-acid nitrogen derivatives, chemical agents for and construction, etc.; and detergent for institutional use. Additionally, the company offers pet supplies, including sanitary products, oral care, body care, laundry care and room care products, etc.; and provides construction, real estate, transportation and storage, and temporary staffing services. Lion Corporation was founded in 1891 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About CreditRiskMonitor.Com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK scores, PAYCE reports, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings. The company also provides Institutional Risk Analytics counterparty quality scores and financial data from the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council call reports covering banks; and company background information and trade payment reports, as well as public filings, such as suits, liens, judgments, and bankruptcy information on millions of companies in the United States. In addition, it provides alerts on topics, including FRISK score reports, credit limit alerts, financial statement updates, SEC filings, and rating changes, as well as operates as a re-distributor of international credit reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Valley Cottage, New York.

