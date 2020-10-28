Head to Head Review: Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Xcel Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliant Energy pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Alliant Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xcel Energy and Alliant Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00 Alliant Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Alliant Energy has a consensus price target of $54.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.65%. Given Xcel Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than Alliant Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Energy and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73% Alliant Energy 18.37% 12.30% 3.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xcel Energy and Alliant Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 3.30 $1.37 billion $2.64 27.40 Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.91 $567.40 million $2.31 24.74

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alliant Energy. Alliant Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats Xcel Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

