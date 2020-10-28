Head-To-Head Comparison: MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) vs. indiePub Entertainment (NYSE:IPUB)

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and indiePub Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPUB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiX Telematics and indiePub Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics $145.65 million 1.35 $10.99 million $0.69 11.88 indiePub Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than indiePub Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MiX Telematics and indiePub Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics 0 1 2 0 2.67 indiePub Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

MiX Telematics currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.61%. Given MiX Telematics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than indiePub Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of MiX Telematics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of indiePub Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MiX Telematics and indiePub Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics 5.80% 11.88% 8.18% indiePub Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

MiX Telematics has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indiePub Entertainment has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats indiePub Entertainment on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles. It also provides consumer solutions, including Matrix that provides vehicle tracking, telematics, and personal safety services; and Beame, a wireless device, which offers mobile asset tracking and recovery services. In addition, the company provides value added services comprising driver communication, collision prevention and reduction, satellite communication, driver identification, trailer tracking, field services management, driver engagement, fuel security, outsourced control room, and driver management solutions, as well as voice kits and keypads, and in-vehicle camera. MiX Telematics Limited has operations in Africa, the Americas, the Middle East, Australasia, Europe, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Midrand, South Africa.

About indiePub Entertainment

indiePub Entertainment, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and distribution of interactive entertainment software for digital distribution channels in the United States. The company's entertainment software is used on major consoles, handheld gaming devices, personal computers, tablets, and mobile smart-phone devices. It also develops and publishes downloadable games for connected services; and operates indiePub.com, an innovative content creation site. The company sells its products to national and regional retailers, and national distributors. The company was formerly known as Zoo Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to indiePub Entertainment, Inc. in May 2012. indiePub Entertainment, Inc. is based in Blue Ash, Ohio.

