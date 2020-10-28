Head-To-Head Comparison: FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) and KINGFISHER PLC/SH (NASDAQ:KGFHY)

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) and KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FirstCash and KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash 8.07% 12.19% 6.68% KINGFISHER PLC/SH N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FirstCash and KINGFISHER PLC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A KINGFISHER PLC/SH 3 1 4 0 2.13

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstCash and KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.21 $164.62 million $3.89 13.99 KINGFISHER PLC/SH $14.65 billion 0.56 $10.23 million $0.48 16.15

FirstCash has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KINGFISHER PLC/SH. FirstCash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KINGFISHER PLC/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FirstCash has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of KINGFISHER PLC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of FirstCash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FirstCash beats KINGFISHER PLC/SH on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands. It also provides its products through various channels, such as online and others. In addition, the company offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. Kingfisher plc was founded in 1982 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

