Head to Head Comparison: Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) vs. National Research (OTCMKTS:NRC)

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioqual and National Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $46.36 million N/A $4.23 million N/A N/A National Research $127.98 million 10.22 $32.41 million N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Bioqual.

Volatility & Risk

Bioqual has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bioqual and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual 9.12% 17.86% 9.77% National Research 27.89% 100.28% 32.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.8% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of National Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Research beats Bioqual on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bioqual Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc. provides research, development, pre-clinical, and testing/assay services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides in-vivo animal model services related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty. The company also offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. In addition, it provides experience solutions, such as patient and resident experience, workforce engagement, health risk assessments, transitions, and improvement tools. Further, the company offers transitions solutions, which enable organizations to identify and manage high-risk patients to reduce readmissions, enhance patient satisfaction and support safe care transitions; and health risk assessment solutions that enable clients to segment populations and manage care for those who are most at risk, engage individuals, enhance preventative care, and manage wellness programs. Additionally, it provides transparency solutions that allow healthcare organizations to share picture of their organization and ensure content informs in consumer decision-making; and governance solutions for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. The company serves integrated health systems, post-acute providers, and payer organizations. National Research Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

