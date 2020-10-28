Head to Head Analysis: Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Hollund Industrial Marine (NYSE:HIMR)

Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Hollund Industrial Marine (OTCMKTS:HIMR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Sony alerts:

This table compares Sony and Hollund Industrial Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony 8.00% 13.78% 2.91% Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A

Sony has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hollund Industrial Marine has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sony and Hollund Industrial Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony 0 2 2 1 2.80 Hollund Industrial Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sony presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.08%. Given Sony’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sony is more favorable than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sony and Hollund Industrial Marine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony $75.99 billion 1.28 $5.36 billion $4.24 18.27 Hollund Industrial Marine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sony has higher revenue and earnings than Hollund Industrial Marine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Sony shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Hollund Industrial Marine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sony beats Hollund Industrial Marine on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company offers live-action and animated motion pictures, as well as scripted and unscripted series, daytime serials, game shows, animated series, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; display products, such as projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for various electronics product platforms, such as PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. It has collaboration with The UNOPS. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Sony Corporation in January 1958. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Hollund Industrial Marine Company Profile

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc., a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales. It also provides Tiger-Lynk machine system, a robot manipulator for heavy construction and repair, forest recovery, mining, flood emergency response, diver assistance, cutting, drilling, grappling, welding, dredging, raking, heavy transport, and other remote services. The company was formerly known as Hollund Industrial, Inc. and changed its name to Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. in July 2008. Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. is headquartered in Blaine, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.