Head-To-Head Analysis: National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) versus Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) and Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares National Oilwell Varco and Superior Drilling Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Oilwell Varco -35.56% -2.32% -1.30% Superior Drilling Products -7.96% -19.37% -7.91%

This table compares National Oilwell Varco and Superior Drilling Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Oilwell Varco $8.48 billion 0.39 -$6.10 billion ($0.72) -11.93 Superior Drilling Products $19.00 million 0.61 -$940,000.00 ($0.04) -11.31

Superior Drilling Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Oilwell Varco. National Oilwell Varco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Drilling Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

National Oilwell Varco has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Drilling Products has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of National Oilwell Varco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of National Oilwell Varco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Superior Drilling Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for National Oilwell Varco and Superior Drilling Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Oilwell Varco 1 12 10 0 2.39 Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus target price of $16.55, indicating a potential upside of 92.63%. Given National Oilwell Varco’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe National Oilwell Varco is more favorable than Superior Drilling Products.

Summary

National Oilwell Varco beats Superior Drilling Products on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations. It also provides solids control and waste management equipment and services; drilling fluids; portable power generation products; drill and wired pipes; drilling optimization and automation services; tubular inspection, repair, and coating services; instrumentation, and measuring and monitoring services; downhole and fishing tools; steerable technologies; and drill bits. The company offers equipment and technologies for hydraulic fracture stimulation, including pressure pumping trucks, blenders, sanders, hydration units, injection units, flowline, and manifolds; well intervention, such as coiled tubing units, coiled tubing, and wireline units, as well as blowout preventers and tools; onshore production comprising fluid processing systems, composite pipes, surface transfer and progressive cavity pumps, and artificial lift systems; offshore production that include fluid processing systems, floating production systems, and subsea production technologies; and connectors for conductor pipes. It also provides substructures, derricks, and masts; cranes; jacking systems; pipe lifting, racking, rotating, and assembly systems; mud pumps; blowout preventers; drives and generators; rig instrumentation and control systems; equipment components for offshore wind construction vessels; mooring, anchor, and deck handling machinery; and pipelay and construction systems. The company offers spare parts, repair, and rentals, as well as remote equipment monitoring, technical support, field service, and customer training services. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. was founded in 1862 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers. The company also manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

