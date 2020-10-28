Head-To-Head Analysis: Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) and ENAGAS S A/ADR (NYSE:ENGGY)

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) and ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheniere Energy Partners 21.29% 191.18% 7.50% ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENAGAS S A/ADR has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cheniere Energy Partners and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.55 $1.18 billion $2.25 16.02 ENAGAS S A/ADR $1.29 billion 4.23 $473.33 million N/A N/A

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than ENAGAS S A/ADR.

Dividends

Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. ENAGAS S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 114.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cheniere Energy Partners and ENAGAS S A/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheniere Energy Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 ENAGAS S A/ADR 3 3 1 0 1.71

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ENAGAS S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats ENAGAS S A/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. Enagás, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

