Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,592,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hasbro by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,223,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,717,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,203,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,206,000 after purchasing an additional 373,163 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Hasbro by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,189,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,138,000 after purchasing an additional 209,327 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

