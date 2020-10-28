Hasbro, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.76. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Hasbro stock opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Hasbro by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

