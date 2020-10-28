Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

NYSE:HOG opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $40.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $59,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

