Hancock Whitney Corp Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HWC. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of HWC opened at $22.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

