H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 5,685.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HEOFF stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.16 million, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

