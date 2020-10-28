Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Up 10.4%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. 14,508,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 7,360,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.72% and a negative net margin of 517.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 213.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

